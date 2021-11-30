Last Updated:

In UP, Siberian Birds Attract Tourists At The Ganga Ghats Of Varanasi; Watch

The start of the winter season coincided with the arrival of migrating Siberian birds on the Ganga ghats in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, which attracted tourists.

UP

The arrival of migrating Siberian birds on the Ganga ghats in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi coincided with the start of the winter season. The beauty of the Ganga ghats was enhanced by the presence of these migrating birds, which brought a significant number of tourists to the area. Archana Chaubey, a guest, told news agency ANI, "These birds are adding to the beauty of these Ganga ghats. We are feeling very good looking at these beautiful birds."

"Siberian birds are here. This is a very beautiful view. Birds have come in a flock and adding to the beauty of Ganga ghat," another visitor named Anushka told news agency ANI. Devendra, one of the visitors from Mumbai, who was also present at the ghat remarked, "I am not able to explain the beauty of this scene. It's so amazing that we are also taking their pictures and selfies with them."

Sammu, a local vendor at the Ganga ghat said that these birds always come here for four months during the winter season. "These birds increase the beauty of the ghat. It also increases our income because of the arrival of migratory birds. People come here to see these birds," he mentioned.

Know more about Siberian crane 

The Siberian crane (Leucogeranus), often known as the snow crane or Siberian white crane, belongs to the crane family Gruidae. Adults are nearly completely snowy white, with the exception of their black primary feathers, which are visible in flight. They have two breeding populations in the Arctic tundra of western and eastern Russia.

During the winter, the eastern inhabitants go to China, while the western populations spend their time in Iran and previously in Bharatpur, India. They are the cranes that travel the farthest distances. As they hunt along their migration routes and habitat degradation, their population plummeted in the twentieth century, especially in the western areas.

In 2010, the world population of this species was estimated to be around 3,200, with roughly 95% of them wintering in China's Poyang Lake basin, a habitat that could be impacted by the Three Gorges Dam.

(with inputs from ANI)

