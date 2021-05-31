In UP's Etawah, Liquor On Sale Only For People Vaccinated Against COVID-19?

Coming up with newer ways to motivate people to take the COVID-19 jab, liquor stores in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district have now started selling liquor to only those who had been vaccinated. For obtaining liquor in Saifai, a customer needs to produce his COVID-19 vaccination certification, after which he would be allowed to purchase liquor from the shop.

The sign outside the liquor store read- 'Liquor will only be sold for those who have been vaccinated against Coronavirus.' Confirming the news, a shopkeeper says, "We are selling liquor only after checking the COVID vaccination certificate of the customer."

The District Excise Officer has confirmed that no such instructions have been issued by the Uttar Pradesh government adding that the administration might have urged liquor sellers to motivate people to get vaccinated. "No such order has been issued. The Sub-Divisional Magistrate might have asked liquor sellers to motivate people to get vaccinated," said District Excise Officer Kamal Kumar Shukla.

COVID-19 vaccination in Uttar Pradesh

COVID-19 vaccination in UP is being carried out with full force in the state. On Sunday, the daily vaccination crossed the 12,000 mark for the first time in UP's Praygaraj as more and more people came out to get themselves inoculated against Coronavirus. For the next phase of the drive, the UP Government has announced that it would launch a special vaccination drive from June 15 dedicated to the bus, taxi, rickshaw drivers, and roadside vendors who were at daily risk of coming in contact with an infected person.

More than 5,59,144 doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered in UP so far including the 18-44 age group. At least 4,53,121 beneficiaries have taken the first dose of the vaccine while 1,06,422 have received the second dose as well.

(With Agency Inputs)