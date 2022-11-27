In UP's Kanpur, A Teacher Drills Student’s Hand For Failing To Recite A Math Table

In a shocking incident, a teacher at a school in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur allegedly used a drill machine on a student's hand after he couldn't recite a mathematical table. According to police sources, the teacher drilled a class five student's hand as punishment for having forgotten the 'number table of 2'.

The incident was reported from Upper Primary School Model (Government) school in Kanpur's Prem Nagar area. Notably, the student sustained a minor injury and was given primary treatment. According to sources, the victim was identified as a resident of Sisamau. According to a statement issued by the police, the victim’s relatives reached the school on learning about the incident, resulting in an uproar on campus.

Basic Education officer of Kanpur Sujit Kumar Singh said, "The incident happened in Prem Nagar in Kanpur. We have sought reports from concerned education officers in the area. Strict action is to be taken against those found guilty."

'Instructor removed from school': Sources

According to reports, the teacher, who is identified as Anuj, asked him to recite the table and when he could not recite, he used the drill machine in his hand as punishment. "A fellow student standing nearby removed the plug of the drill machine," sources said.

According to sources, the teacher in-charge allegedly did not inform local education officials about the incident. It was only after an uproar by the family members that the block education officials were informed. On receiving information, the basic Shiksha Adhikari and the block education officer reached the spot to investigate the matter. The teacher reportedly has been removed from the school.

Speaking about the incident, Basic Shiksha Adhikari of Kanpur Nagar, Sujit Kumar Singh said, “A committee has been formed to investigate this entire incident. Block education officers of Prem Nagar and Shastri Nagar will investigate the matter and send a report. Anyone found guilty would face punitive action.”