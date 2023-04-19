In Uttar Pradesh, Cow Inaugurates Lucknow's First Organic Restaurant | WATCH

A restaurant ‘Organic Oasis’ in Lucknow near the Lulu Mall was inaugurated by a cow! While it seems unbelievable, this was made possible by former Deputy SP and restaurant manager Shailendra Singh who revealed that the food in the restaurant will be made using fresh produce from farmlands engaged in organic farming. The newly-opened ‘Organic Oasis’ will be uniquely positioned to have its own sourcing and processing, he said.

People are now looking for healthier food options in the wake of the increasing infection load in society and in that sense, ‘Organic Oasis’ can go a long way in providing not only tasty but also food with high nutritional value.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: A restaurant in Lucknow, 'Organic Oasis' that offers food made out of organic farming produce, was inaugurated by a cow. pic.twitter.com/YWcfKqJQcX — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 18, 2023

‘Agriculture, economy dependent on cows’: Restaurant owner

In the visuals, the cow accompanied by the officials from the restaurant can be seen inaugurating the restaurant. The workers from the restaurant were wearing the ‘Organic Oasis’ T-Shirts.

“Our agriculture and economy are dependent on cows, so we had our restaurant inaugurated by Gaumata...People now feel that a healthy body should be their first priority. Unfortunately, you get food of produce on which chemical fertilizers and pesticides are used. I think this will be the first such restaurant in India that will have its own production, control, and processing. After having the food, they will be able to feel the difference and demand for it,” said former Deputy SP and restaurant manager Shailendra Singh.

Singh is engaged in organic farming for the past decade. He has also established a ‘Gaushala’ with cows of Indian breeds - Geer and Sahiwal. The restaurant will have its own production, control, and processing.