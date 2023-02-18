In West Bengal's Asansol, Businessman Shot Dead In Hotel By Two Gunmen; Incident On CCTV

In a horrific incident in the Bhagat Singh More area of West Bengal's Asansol, a businessman was shot dead at his hotel on Friday, February 17. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera.

Aged 56, Arvind Bhagat in the footage was seen having a conversation with another person when two men armed with pistols, came and shot him. It was seen that the duo- one wearing a helmet and the other with a monkey cap on- continued to shoot even as the prominent hotelier fell from the couch, unconscious. The hotelier was reportedly shot five times- two gunshots each on the chest and the stomach and one on the head.

After executing the crime, the miscreants rushed out of the hotel lobby, pushing and threatening the receptionist who made an attempt to stop them. They later fled on the same bike, they had ridden to the hotel.

The hotel in question is located on Vivekanand Sarani and is only around 500 metres from the Asansol South Police Station.

The West Bengal Police has started a probe into the murder, and the case has been taken over by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) division. A preliminary examination has established the role of contract killers. Who hired them is yet to be established.