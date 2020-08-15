Independence Day 2020: Glorious Pictures Of Flag Hoisting And Celebration Across Country

PM Modi unfurls the tricolour at the majestic Red Fort on the occasion of 74th Independence Day
PM Modi pays homage at the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, on the occasion of 74th Independence Day in Delhi
Chennai Corporation headquarters at the Rippon Building, illuminated in the national tricolour on the eve of 74th Independence Day
Tamil Nadu celebrated 74th Independence Day at Tamil Nadu Secretariat Ground amid COVID-19 crisis
Only 30 per cent people including VIPs, VVIPs and public allowed in the event at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat ground because of the existing pandemic condition
Balloons of the tricolour released in the air at TN Secretariat to mark the celebration of the Independence Day
COVID warriors who have played a significant role in the battle against COVID-19 pandemic were seen seated at the Independence Day celebration
Kolkata's magnificent Howrah bridge illuminated in the colour of the National Flag on the eve of 74th Independence Day
Kolkata's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport illuminated in tricolour as the nation celebrated on the eve of 74th Independence Day
Another glimpse of Kolkata Airport illuminated in tricolour on the occasion of Independence Day