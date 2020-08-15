Last Updated:

Independence Day 2020: Glorious Pictures Of Flag Hoisting And Celebration Across Country

As PM Modi hoists flag at Red Fort on the occasion of 74th Independence Day, here are a few pictures of the Independence Day celebration from across the country

Written By Pritesh Kamath
PM Modi at Red Fort in front of Tricolour
@BJP4India | Twitter

PM Modi unfurls the tricolour at the majestic Red Fort on the occasion of 74th Independence Day

PM Modi salutes on Independence Day
@BJP4India | Twitter

PM Modi salutes as the nation celebrates the 74th Independence Day

Aerial view
@BJP4India | Twitter

An aerial view of the Independence Day celebration in Delhi

Homage to Mahatma Gandhi on 74th Independence Day
@BJP4India | Twitter

PM Modi pays homage at the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, on the occasion of 74th Independence Day in Delhi

Chennai Corporation HQ on eve of Independence Day
Republic Media Network

Chennai Corporation headquarters at the Rippon Building, illuminated in the national tricolour on the eve of 74th Independence Day

Independence Day Celebrations in Tamil Nadu
Reporter

Tamil Nadu celebrated 74th Independence Day at Tamil Nadu Secretariat Ground amid COVID-19 crisis

Less spectators in celebration amid COVID in TN
Reporter

Only 30 per cent people including VIPs, VVIPs and public allowed in the event at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat ground because of the existing pandemic condition

Tamil Nadu secretariat celebrations in process
Reporter

Balloons of the tricolour released in the air at TN Secretariat to mark the celebration of the Independence Day

Assam celebrates Independence Day
Reporter

Assam celebrated Independence Day with less crowd amid COVID-19 crisis

Assam celebrates Independence Day
Reporter

Assamese girls dressed in tricolour to celebrate the occasion of 74th Independence Day

Covid warriors celebrating Independence Day
Reporter

COVID warriors who have played a significant role in the battle against COVID-19 pandemic were seen seated at the Independence Day celebration

Howrah bridge lit in tricolour
Twitter

Kolkata's magnificent Howrah bridge illuminated in the colour of the National Flag on the eve of 74th Independence Day

Kolkata Airport lit up in tricolour
@aaikolairport | Twitter

Kolkata's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport illuminated in tricolour as the nation celebrated on the eve of 74th Independence Day

Kolkata Airport lit up in tricolour
@aaikolairport | Twitter

Another glimpse of Kolkata Airport illuminated in tricolour on the occasion of Independence Day

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa on Independence Day
@BSYBJP | Twitter

Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa unfurls the National Flag on the occasion of 74th Independence Day at Manekshaw Parade Ground

