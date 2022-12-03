Last Updated:

India Accelerator Sets Up 4 Coworking Centres In NCR With Nearly 1,000 Seating Capacity

NCR

India Accelerator has set up four new coworking centres, comprising 63,500 square feet area, in Delhi NCR.

The co-working centres have a total capacity of 995 seats, India Accelerator (IA) said in a statement.

Giving details on these four coworking centres, the company said it has opened a centre in Noida covering 18,000 sq ft area with 280 seats.

The other three centres are located in the Gurugram region. It has opened a centre on the Golf Course Extension Road with a capacity of 260 seats and spread across 16,000 square feet.

The second centre is located in MG road, Gurugram and spread across a 17,500 square feet area with 245 seats; and the third centre is located in Sohna road with a capacity of 210 seats spread across 12,000 square feet.

Abhay Chawla, Founding Partner & COO of IA said, We are seeing exponential business growth month on month as startups are coming up to develop themselves in a well-equipped and highly productive shared space."

To set up these coworking centres, India Accelerator has injected capital of Rs 4 crore, the statement said.

With new establishments, IA currently has six fully-operational coworking centres.

