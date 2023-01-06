India To Deploy All-woman Peacekeepers Platoon To UN Mission In Abyei

India will deploy an all-woman platoon of peacekeepers to Abyei, a region accorded special administrative status located on the border of south Sudan and Sudan. Ruchira Kamboj, Indian Ambassador to the United Nations, said, "This is the single largest deployment of women peacekeepers in recent years. Good wishes to the team."

India is deploying an all #women’s platoon of peacekeepers 🪖 as part of our battalion to the UN Mission in #Abyei @UNISFA_1



This is the single largest deployment of women #peacekeepers in recent years. Good wishes to the team!



📖 Text Link https://t.co/QCoIPjQr9Q pic.twitter.com/KfdJa3TKw5 — Ruchira Kamboj (@ruchirakamboj) January 6, 2023

The Indian contingent consists of two officers and people from 25 other ranks. They will work as a platoon and focus on community outreach in addition to carrying out several security-related duties.

This will be India's largest single unit of female troops on a UN Mission since India deployed its first-ever all-female force in Liberia in 2007.

The mission has been given the responsibility of keeping an eye on the hotspot border between the north and south and allowing the delivery of humanitarian aid. It is also allowed to use force to defend Abyei's civilians and relief workers.

The deployment will also signal India's intention to increase the proportion of women in peacekeeping contingents.

India has a long history of sending women on UN missions for peacekeeping purposes. Women peacekeepers are widely valued in peacekeeping missions around the world for their capacity to interact with and assist local women and children, particularly those who have experienced sexual assault in crisis areas.