Indian Air Force Helicopter Rescues 10 Stranded In Chitravathi River Amid Karnataka Rains

An Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi-17 helicopter from Yelahanka in Karnataka evacuated 10 people stranded in the gushing waters of the Chitravathi river at Veldurthy village in Chennekothappalli Mandal of Ananthapur district. The IAF-led rescue and relief were undertaken as a winching operation after receiving a distress emergency request from state authorities.

It was brought to the fore that the stranded bunch got stuck in the middle of the river at 4 am owing to heavy flooding and the local police resorted to earthmover and fire department personnel to rescue them. However, upon completing its journey of 25 metres into the river, the heavy inflow and force disabled it to go ahead and it was on the verge of getting wiped out.

The District Collector had contacted the Director-General of Police who in turn sought CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's help to reach out to the Indian Navy officers at Visakhapatnam. However, owing to adverse weather conditions, the Indian Air Force was asked to reach the site and execute the rescue operation.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian Air Force' Media Co-ordination Centre shared gritty visuals from the rescue operation and stated, "Today, IAF Mi-17 helicopter evacuated ten people stuck in the rising waters of Chitravati river in Ananthapur district, Andhra Pradesh, in difficult weather conditions."

Today, @IAF_MCC Mi-17 heptr evacuated ten people stuck in the rising waters of Chitravati river in Ananthapur district, Andhra Pradesh, in difficult weather conditions. pic.twitter.com/CEsG9EOekC — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) November 19, 2021

In addition, IAF shared videos of the affected site wherein a bunch of ten people can be seen taking refuge over a JCB vehicle which appears to be half-submerged in the gushing and rising Chitravathi waters. In the video released by the IAF, the stranded person on the JCB catches hold of the rope thrown by the helicopter while the IAF officer pulls him upward. The same can be viewed at,

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorm continued to rage Karnataka on Friday conforming to IMD's prediction that the state will witness widespread rainfall over the period of four days. A meteorologist from IMD told ANI, "The whole of Karnataka will have widespread rainfall over the next four days and rainfall will start to decrease on the fifth day."