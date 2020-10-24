Indian Army Helps Hone Talent Of Kashmiri Boys

Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regiment organized an event ‘Jashn-E-Hunar’ with a view to provide an adequate platform for young and budding talent in the valley while reviving interest in traditional songs and music on Saturday. The event comes at a time when the Kashmir valley is witnessing a resurgence of terror and violence. This year around 40 policemen have lost their lives while fighting terrorists while as around 185 terrorists have been killed in different encounters so far.

Leaving behind the conflict, the Army is extending a hand of friendship to the youth in order to help them build a career and promote peace. “Jashn-E- Hunar was organized with an aim to inculcate the spirit of creativity among the youth, it was for those locals who have excelled in the field of fine arts like music, painting and movie making," said Brig. Sumesh Seth.

Those in audience were seen tapping their feet, as participants mesmerized them with a cocktail of light, folk, and Sufiyana (Persian) music.

"There are so many benefits of this event as it gives us an opportunity to make a name for ourselves and the world to see our talent. Such events are beneficial not just for the young boy but also for the girls of this Sufi land who are usually confined to their houses,” said Junaid Ahmed, a participant. Kashmiri Rappers Arsh, Rasik and Musaib created waves with their performance.

“I’m just a breath of fresh air. There are not many artists that are like me,” budding rapper Arsh told Republic Media Network.

Meanwhile, the musical segment was followed by the release of a short movie ‘Who Dies’. In this silent nine-minute movie the director situates a dying terrorist and a terrorist in the same room and leaves the audiences with the question ‘WHO DIES’. On the occasion, the young achievers of Kashmir were also felicitated by the Commandant JAK LI Regimental Centre.

