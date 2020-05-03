Indian Army Band Performs Outside Govt Hospital, Expresses Gratitude To COVID Fighters

As the nation battles the COVID-19 crisis fiercely, a chopper of the Indian Armed Forces passed above the government hospital in Panchkula in Haryana on Sunday followed by the Indian Army band that performed outside the hospital to express gratitude towards the health workers who are at the frontline of the battle against the deadly coronavirus.

The chiefs of the Indian Army, Navy and the Airforce also paid tribute to the police on Sunday for their exceptional and heroic efforts in the war against COVID-19 pandemic. CDS Bipin Rawat, COAS Manoj Mukund Naravane, Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria, and Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh honoured the police force by laying a wreath at the National Police Memorial in the national capital Delhi on Sunday morning.

The tribute aims at expressing gratitude and boosting the morale of the frontline workers such as the healthcare workers, law enforcement, delivery personnel, and media that is fighting the novel Coronavirus pandemic. CDS General Bipin Rawat and the three service chiefs had addressed a press conference on Friday and said that the Indian Armed Forces had planned a series of special activities for paying tribute to the COVID warriors.

"On behalf of the armed forces, we want to thank all COVID-19 warriors. Doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, police, home guards, delivery boys and media which has been reaching out with the message of government on how to carry on with lives in difficult times," CDS General Bipin Rawat had said.

"There are some special activities that the nation will get to witness. Air Force will conduct flypast from Srinagar to Trivandrum and another one starting from Dibrugarh in Assam to Kutch in Gujarat. It'll include both transport and fighter aircraft," he had added.

The Navy on its part will have its warships deployed in formations in coastal areas in the evening on May 3. Navy warships would also be lit up and their choppers would be used for showering petals on hospitals.

As a part of the tribute ceremony, the Armed Forces showcased their performances in all the States and Union Territories across the country. The Indian Air Force aircrafts conducted fly past in various places across the country.

