Indian Army To Hold Swarnim Vijay Gatha On Dec 16 In Kolkata To Culminate 1971 War Victory

In the 1971 War, the Indian Armed Forces secured a decisive victory over Pakistan which resulted in the birth of the country Bangladesh. After the Second World War, the 1971 war is considered as the largest military surrender and along with Mukti Bahini, the Indian Armed Forces liberated Bangladesh in a time span of just 13 days.

The year 2021 was marked as 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ to commemorate the glorious victory of 1971, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lit the Victory Flame to mark the beginning of celebrations. The Indian Army had organised various events at many locations including in West Bengal and all North-East states throughout the year. Currently, a ‘Swarnim Vijay Gatha’ will be held on December 16 at the Victoria Memorial in Kolkata to mark the culmination of celebrations of Swarnim Vijay Varsh.

About ‘Swarnim Vijay Gatha’

‘Swarnim Vijay Gatha’ will host many events including a customised light and sound show on the walls of Victoria Memorial, depicting the story of War of Liberation of Bangladesh. Patriotic and martial tunes will be performed by the symphonic military band of Eastern Command along with three military and two Jazz bands which will feature 76 musicians participating in the concert.

The event will commence during the evening hours of Decemeber 16 at Kolkata's Victoria Memorial and the same will be aired live on YouTube channel named Swarnim Vijay Gatha, and Eastern Command's Facebook page: Eastern Command_Indian Army. War Veterans, senior military commanders, and other eminent personalities including of the State and Civil Administration are likely to attend the event.

PM Modi's visit to Bangladesh

Earlier in March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Bangladesh and participated in the celebrations of the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence, the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and 50 years of establishment of diplomatic ties.

The MEA said, "Bangladesh is a major pillar of India"s neighbourhood first policy."

The statement further said that both countries aim to strengthen ties in diverse areas ranging from security, border management and defence, water resources, trade, transport and connectivity among others as they share progressive, comprehensive and substantial cooperation.

It also mentioned that despite COVID pandemic challenges, both India and Bangladesh closely cooperated in addressing the situation.

