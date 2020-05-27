Exclusive: Indian Industries Association Calls For More Clarity Over Opening Up Businesses

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, the chairman of the Indian Industries Association (Delhi Chapter) said that the Delhi government should focus on making rules and regulations clear for the small industries to operate. He said that while there are a lot of policies in place to tackle the economic challenges triggered by COVID-19, the government should keep a close on their implementation. While saving the lives of people is a priority for the government, bringing the economy back on the track is equally important and the Industries Association has put out a plan for those in power. In a conversation with Republic TV, Dr. LK Pandey, Chairman Delhi Chapter, IIA requested the government to reconsider the fixed charges scheme for electricity bills during COVID-19.

Read: COVID-19 Death Toll In Delhi Mounts To 303; Highest Spike Of 792 Cases Takes Total To Over 15K

''You don't have factories operating but you will have to pay a bill. That is not going to help the small, medium, and micro-enterprises. We would like the government to help us by exempting from that fixed charge. In addition, we would request a relaxation in the rent paid by the businesses. There should be at least a 50% discount on the rent and we urge the Delhi government to instruct the landlords for the same,'' said Dr. Pandey.

Read: Delhi Braces For Possible Locust Attack As Swarms Head Towards NCR From Rajasthan

'Concrete steps are required'

Millions of migrant labourers have gone back to their native places posing a serious question for those running the industry regarding their replacement. ''It cannot be that you want the industries to run without people. With labourers going back to their places, the question is how do we function. The government will have to work on reverse migration but that will not be easy. We would request the government to come up with a scheme to guarantee basic facilities. For people to have faith back in the system, concrete steps are required,'' said the Chairman.

While both the state and central government have made several key announcements to revive the small, medium, and micro sector, the IIA chairman emphasised on a few steps that need to taken as soon as possible. ''There are many things that could be done instantly to help businesses. For example: Rather than giving loans, the government should give interest subsidy. The other thing would be to help small businesses in purchasing raw materials. This will help the engine run quickly'', added the chairman.

Read: Delhi Police To File 15 More Chargesheets Against 294 Foreign Markaz Attendees

Read: Researchers At IIT Delhi Develop 'lighter, Breathable & Resuable' PPE Kits Amid Covid