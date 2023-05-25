India's Financial Capital All Set To Get Nation's Longest Sea Bridge

India's longest bridge, the under-construction Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, is likely to be open to the public towards the end of this year. In a significant milestone, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde along with Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis inspected the under-construction Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) and flagged off the first bus to cross the MTHL to mark the deck slab installation completion.

After the symbolic ceremony, work will proceed to the remaining stages like installing crash barriers, asphalting the deck, erecting view-cutters, setting up the open toll collection centres, security and surveillance systems, markers and signages, waterproofing the engineering structure, lights and reflectors etc. over the next four-five months.

Facts about the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link

The total length of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link is over 21.8 km, the sea length is about 16.5 km, and the land length is about 5.5 km. The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, after its inauguration, will become India's longest sea bridge and would cater to almost 70,000 vehicles. MTHL will connect Mumbai with the Mumbai-Pue Expressway via an elevated corridor, according to MMDA. The trans-harbour link will significantly reduce the travelling between Mumbai, Pune, Navi Mumbai, Lonavla, etc.

By enhancing communication between the island city and the mainland (Navi Mumbai), the bridge would ease congestion in the island city once it is operational.

The 30.1 metre wide, six-lane bridge is being built at a cost of over Rs 17,800 crore. MTHL will be the first sea bridge in India with an Open Road Tolling (ORT) system. The new system would enable commuters to drive past the toll booth at a speed of up to 100 kmph without slowing down to pay the toll.

Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority or MMRDA, a Maharashtra government agency, is the implementing authority for the project, which is mostly financed by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Once opened for traffic, it will be possible to travel from Sewri in central Mumbai to Chirle in Navi Mumbai in 15 to 20 minutes. Vehicles would not have to stop on the bridge for paying tolls, thanks to the Open Tolling System.