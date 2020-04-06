India's First Mobile Sanitisation Unit To Protect Police From Coronavirus Infection

In a significant development, India's first mobile sanitisation unit has been deployed in Pune to address the hygiene and safety of the frontline warriors such as health care professionals, police personnel and other essential service providers who face the risk of contracting the deadly Coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, Home Minister of Maharashtra, Anil Deshmukh has said that the mobile sanitization unit will protect the police and health workers from infection.

"India's first mobile sanitization unit has been commissioned in Pune. Because of this police and health workers working in sensitive areas for infection and outbreaks will be protected," Deshmukh tweeted in Hindi.