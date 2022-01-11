Last Updated:

India's Oldest Sloth Bear Gulabo Dies At Bhopal's Van Vihar National Park

India's oldest sloth bear, fondly named Gulabo, died at the age of 40 at the Van Vihar National Park and Zoo in Bhopal, an official said on Tuesday.

The female sloth bear, who was rescued from a Madaari or street performer in May 2006 at the age of 25 years, died on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday after attaining the age of 40, an official statement said.

Gulabo was one of the star attractions in the park. She was the oldest sloth bear of the country, it added.

Gulabo was cremated by staffers of the Park as per the norms, the statement said.

The Van Vihar National Park, located on the banks of Bhopal's Upper Lake, also runs a rescue and breeding centre for sloth bears. 

