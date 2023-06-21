IndiGo Flight Returns To Delhi After Technical Glitch

A Dehradun-bound IndiGo flight returned to Delhi airport after facing a technical issue. According to a statement issued by IndiGo, its flight 6E 2134 returned to Delhi shortly after taking off, as the pilot of the aircraft noticed a technical issue. Upon realizing a technical snag, the pilot informed the Air Traffic Control (ATC) and requested a priority landing after following due procedure.

The aircraft landed safely at Delhi airport and would be back in operation soon after conclusion of necessary maintenance work, the statement added.

The airline company expressed regret for the inconvenience caused.

Sources had earlier said that the flight made a priority landing after it received a ‘warning signal’ due to an engine issue. However, the airlines company later clarified that there was no issue with the engine and that it was a technical issue.

“IndiGo flight 6E 2134 from Delhi to Dehradun returned to its origin due to a technical issue. The pilot informed the ATC as per procedure and requested a priority landing. The aircraft landed safely at Delhi and will be back in operation after necessary maintenance. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers,” Indigo said in a statement.

“No mayday call or engine glitch in the aircraft has been reported. The passengers have been well attended to,” Indigo's statement added.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is yet to issue a clarification on the exact reason that led to the turnback of the flight.