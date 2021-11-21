Indore Admin Commends City's Residents For Ensuring Cleanest City Tag 5th Time In A Row

As Indore received the Swachh Survekshan award for the fifth time in a row for being the cleanest city in the country, officials and public leaders commended the city's residents for taking the initiative and participating equally to make the city clean.

On Saturday, President Ram Nath Kovind bestowed the award on Indore Municipal Commissioner Pratibha Pal in New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan. Malini Gaur, a Bharatiya Janata Party MLA and the former mayor told news agency ANI, "When I was elected mayor in 2015, we began planning to maintain the city clean. We removed large garbage containers from neighbourhoods, empty plots, and lawns, and began door-to-door garbage pickup."

"First we started it as an experiment in one ward and then it was implemented in the rest 85 wards of the entire city. As we started this programme, many types of reactions were received from different sections of society. Therefore, about 500 meetings were held with different groups, which included doctors, engineers, lawyers, traders and intellectuals apart from the people living in slum settlements," she said.

"Today, the residents of Indore are well aware of the problem; credit for this success belongs to the city's public and sanitation workers, who worked day and night throughout the year to keep the city clean. Cleaning up the city has also lowered pollution and eliminated many diseases," remarked the BJP leader.

Gaur stated that waste carts from three separate departments are now collecting garbage from homes and commercial premises around the city, with a fee, levied only to garbage dumpers. In addition, two types of trash cans have been placed on the sidewalks, one for wet garbage and the other for dry waste.

"The corporation is also taking tough action against those who toss garbage on the road, charging fines on the spot. The garbage that is collected across the city is recycled to produce a variety of products such as manure, gas, diesel, and petrol. It has also employed hundreds of others, including garbage pickers. On the garbage mountain that has been growing for years, there is some greenery. Indore serves as an example for many cities," she continued.

Cleanest city tag for Indore

"I appreciate the people of Indore and the cleaning workers for this success," said former councillor Dilip Sharma, who is credited with building an ideal road in Indore. "People in cars now carry garbage cans; they don't just chuck waste on the road. The ideal road we built is so clean that people eat their meals while sitting on it. People in this city are so conscious that even a child will not throw a chocolate wrapper on the road; instead, he will carry the wrapper with him until he reaches a dustbin," he noted.

He went on to praise the current municipal commissioner, Pratibha Pal, for trying to keep the city clean even while pregnant, saying, "I want to thank her, it would not have been possible without her. Cleanliness drive was started by former corporation commissioner Manish Singh and Malini Gaur, they put a system in place which brought us this accord for the fifth time. The cleanliness campaign did not stop even during the Covid-19 period and I am sure we will continue to receive the award in future also," he added.

"After turning this garbage into manure, the commission collected about Rs 20 crore in a year. We've also begun producing CNG from it," Sharma continued. Indore's Food Street, which is well-known not only in the country but also internationally, was instrumental in securing this agreement. Shyam Sharma, the owner of a nearby sweet shop, stated, "Apart from district officials and government staff, the Indore public and traders worked together to maintain the city clean. We have employed personnel solely for cleaning, and we also ask our clients to place their trash in the garbage can."

People from other cities, like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore, who visited Indore, praised the city's cleanliness programme and said that other towns should be inspired by it. Meera from Mumbai who was visiting Indore, mentioned, "It's just been two hours since I landed here and I think the city is very clean. People are constantly cleaning the place, it feels very nice, especially during this Covid-19 time."

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI/@ChouhanShivrajSingh-Twitter