Madhya Pradesh's Indore city has been declared as the 'water plus' city of the country under Swachh Survekshan 2021. The news was confirmed by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Twitter.

As announced by Madhya Pradesh CM, the cleanest city of India has now become the first SBM (Swachh Bharat Mission) Water+ certified city in India. Applauding the citizens, CM Chouhan also said that Indore will become an example for the entire nation for its dedication and determination towards cleanliness.

Heartiest congratulations to the citizens of Indore as it becomes the first SBM Water+ certified city under #SwachhSurvekshan2021. Indore has been an example for the whole nation for its determination and dedication towards cleanliness. May it continue bring glory to the state! — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 11, 2021

Speaking about the achievement, Indore district collector Manish Singh said that 1,746 public and 5,624 domestic sewer outfalls in 25 small and big nullahs were tapped by the Indore Municipal Corporation as per the guidelines of the Water Plus Protocol of Swachh Survekshan. This will also help in freeing the city's rivers from sewer lines.

Also, Indore Municipal Commissioner Pratibha Pal said, "Indore carried out survey & halted 7,000 outfalls of greywater that went in rivers, drains. We completed all criteria to gain this achievement." She further added that 147 special types of urinals were constructed as per the guidelines of the Water Plus Protocol.

Swachh Survekshan

The Swachh Survekshan initiative has been launched as a part of the Swacch Bharat Mission and conducts an annual survey of cleanliness, hygiene, and sanitation in cities and towns across the country.

(Image Credits: PTI)