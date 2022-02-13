Indore Central Jail Gets Own Radio Channel 'Jail Vaani-FM 18.77' To Keep Inmates Informed

In a recent update, Central Jail of Madhya Pradesh's Indore has got its own radio channel 'Jail V 18.77' with an aim to keep inmates aware of what is going on around the world. Jail Superintendent informed that the administration wants 'jails to be like correctional facilities.' 'Through this radio channel, the jail inmates will get to know what is happening in the world,' added the official.

Central Jail Indore gets its own radio channel 'Jail Vaani-FM 18.77'

Administration wants jails to be like correctional facilities. Through this radio channel the jail inmates will get to know what is happening in the world, says Alka Sonkar, Jail Superintendent

The radio channel will also provide the jail inmates with health issues.

Sonkar also credied Madhya Chief Minister Shivraj Singh and asserted, "He is sensitive in this matter and gave a lot of encouragement. We have started the radio station by taking due permission for this".

Meanwhile, Central Jail No-16 or more commonly known as the Mandoli women's prison has reported no cases of COVID-19 so far, which is rare as every other central jail reported cases of virus among inmates during the highly-transmissible Omicron fuelled the third wave.

MP Govt allows visitors to meet Jail inmates

The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to allow people to meet their relatives lodged in prisons in the wake of a decline in COVID-19 cases in the state, an official said on Sunday. Earlier, the state government had on January 15 banned visitors from meeting prison inmates till March 31 this year in an attempt to prevent the spread of the viral infection.

On Saturday, the state recorded 2,438 new cases of coronavirus and seven fatalities, taking the infection tally to 10,23,799 and the death toll to 10,689, as per official figures. In an order issued on Saturday, the Madhya Pradesh jail department decided to allow people from outside to meet prison inmates with immediate effect, the official said.

The order also said COVID-19-appropriate behaviour should be followed during such meetings.

In March 2021, after the announcement of the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the jail department had banned prison visits till October end last year.

From November 1 2021, visitors were allowed to meet jail inmates following a decline in coronavirus cases at that time. The MP government has now also ordered the opening of schools and hostels for Classes 1 to 12 across the state with full capacity with immediate effect while adhering to the COVID-19 norms of wearing masks and following social distancing, an official said on Saturday.

