Indore: Former Air Hostess Arrested With MDMA Drugs Worth Over 10 Lakh hidden In Diapers

Indore Police informed that a former air hostess was nabbed with MDMA drugs worth around Rs 10 lakhs. "Indore Police has arrested a woman, a former air hostess, with MDMA drugs worth Rs 10 lakhs in the illegal market," Police Commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra said on Sunday while addressing a press conference. "It has been found that members of her network brought the drugs from Mumbai to Indore, concealing them in diapers," he added.

The accused is a Mumbai native who worked as an air hostess for an international airline. Nepalese and Bahrainese currencies were also taken from her possession. The matter is still being investigated.

Drugs worth over Rs 19 lakh seized

In a similar incident, in two different incidents in Maharashtra's Thane district, police arrested three men and a woman after seizing drugs worth over Rs 19 lakh from their hands, officials said on December 19. According to senior police inspector, crime unit II, Bhiwandi, Sachin Gaikwad, the police raided the house of one Kamal Ansari in Bhiwandi town on Friday and confiscated 75 kg of ganja hidden inside after receiving a tip.

According to him, the contraband was worth Rs 14.92 lakh, and the police also recovered Rs 1.37 lakh in cash and a few cellphones. According to the official, Ansari was arrested and a case was filed against him under the terms of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. According to him, the suspect was brought before a local court who placed him in police custody until December 22.

Mumbai Police dispose off seized drugs worth over Rs 14 Cr

The Mumbai Police have disposed of 3,092 kg of drugs worth Rs 14.65 crore seized by its anti-narcotics cell (ANC) after obtaining court approval on Thursday, December 16, according to news agency PTI. The ANC recovered these narcotics in 26 cases that are currently in court. The operation for destroying the narcotics was carried out on in a closed furnace of the Mumbai Waste Management Ltd at Taloja in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, on the proposal of the drug disposal committee and in the presence of the panel's members, according to an official quoted by PTI.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI/Unsplash/RepresentativeImage