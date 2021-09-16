Last Updated:

Indore: Instagrammer Lands Into Legal Trouble For Dancing On A Busy Road

The incident that took place recently in Indore shows Instagrammer Shreya Kalra dressed all in black. She also shared a video on her Instagram profile. Watch.

Written By
Nikita Bishay
Indore

Instagram/ANI


Indore woman whose video went viral on social media for dancing on a busy road has now landed into legal trouble as action will be taken against her for violating traffic rules. The incident which took place in Madhya Pradesh shows a female Instagrammer running to the road and dancing. However, this did not go well with the Indore traffic police who later asserted on taking actions against her. 

Speaking on the same, Indore Additional Superintendent of Police, Anil Patidar spoke about taking strict actions against the woman and said that she has misused the zebra crossing and was also seen standing on the roof of a car which violates traffic rules. 

Also, she was served with a legal notice after the matter went into the hands of the Indore Traffic Police followed by the directions of Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra who gave strict directions for taking actions against her under the different provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act. Criticising her act, he said that the woman's method was incorrect, no matter what her intentions are. The Instagrammer also received criticism for shooting the video without a mask. 

READ | Video of barber singing to calm nervous boy during his haircut goes viral: Watch

Watch the viral Instagram video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shreya Kalra (@shreyakalraa)

Indore woman dancing on the road

The incident which took place last week shows Instagrammer Shreya Kalra who was dressed all in black. She also shared a video on her Instagram profile which shows her running across the road to the intersection and dancing to a song whereas the vehicles, as well as the commuters, were seen waiting at the traffic signal.

READ | 'Don't you dare touch him': Video of cat protecting dog goes viral; watch

She also gave a caption that suggests her initiative was intended towards creating awareness about traffic rules and wearing masks. 

However, she received severe criticism while many others appreciated her dance moves. The Instagram video has till now garnered around 32,208 likes and thousands of views. 

READ | Snow leopard couple cuddles while sleeping, netizens say 'couple goals'; watch viral video

With ANI inputs

Image: Instagram/ANI

READ | Child does homework on scooty's backseat as mother takes him to school; Watch viral video
READ | Video of aurora timelapse over ocean goes viral, netizens call it 'supercalifragilistic'
Tags: Indore, Mp, Instagram video
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND