Indore: Instagrammer Lands Into Legal Trouble For Dancing On A Busy Road

Indore woman whose video went viral on social media for dancing on a busy road has now landed into legal trouble as action will be taken against her for violating traffic rules. The incident which took place in Madhya Pradesh shows a female Instagrammer running to the road and dancing. However, this did not go well with the Indore traffic police who later asserted on taking actions against her.

Speaking on the same, Indore Additional Superintendent of Police, Anil Patidar spoke about taking strict actions against the woman and said that she has misused the zebra crossing and was also seen standing on the roof of a car which violates traffic rules.

Also, she was served with a legal notice after the matter went into the hands of the Indore Traffic Police followed by the directions of Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra who gave strict directions for taking actions against her under the different provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act. Criticising her act, he said that the woman's method was incorrect, no matter what her intentions are. The Instagrammer also received criticism for shooting the video without a mask.

Watch the viral Instagram video here:

Indore woman dancing on the road

The incident which took place last week shows Instagrammer Shreya Kalra who was dressed all in black. She also shared a video on her Instagram profile which shows her running across the road to the intersection and dancing to a song whereas the vehicles, as well as the commuters, were seen waiting at the traffic signal.

She also gave a caption that suggests her initiative was intended towards creating awareness about traffic rules and wearing masks.

However, she received severe criticism while many others appreciated her dance moves. The Instagram video has till now garnered around 32,208 likes and thousands of views.

With ANI inputs

Image: Instagram/ANI