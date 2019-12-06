The Debate
Indore MP's Bungalow Demolished By Municipal Corporation

City News

In Indore, Minister of Parliament Pranav Soni's son's bungalow was demolished by the Municipal Corporation on grounds of it being built on illegal sealed land

In Indore, Madhya Pradesh lawyer Vishal Baheti spoke about how MP Pranav Soni's son's bungalow which was converted into Best Western Hotel was demolished by the Municipal Corporation. He spoke about how this demolition was illegally carried out without following proper procedures. He also mentioned how the Indore HC has now put a stay on any further activities at the site. Municipal Commissioner Asheesh Singh, however, alleged that the bungalow which was in a residential complex was converted illegally into a hotel and a cafe that come under commercial activities and that the fact was not disclosed to the city officials. 

