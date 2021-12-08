Indore: Mystery Over Missing Leopard Cub Deepens As Confusion Prevails Over Gender Now

The mystery surrounding the sudden disappearance of a six-month-old leopard cub from the city-based zoo continued for the seventh day on Wednesday as a cub rescued by the forest department has turned out to be a male, while the one that had gone missing was earlier said to be a female.

The forest department, however, claimed that the cub that had gone missing from the Kamala Nehru Zoo here during the intervening night of December 1 and 2, was actually a male and a veterinarian had wrongly identified it as a female.

The forest officials had on Tuesday claimed that the leopard cub that had disappeared has been found and rescued.

Talking to reporters on Wednesday, Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) of Indore range H S Mohanta said that the leopard cub that was rescued from Burhanpur's forest, was earlier mentioned by the veterinarian as a female in the government documents on the basis of his inference.

"But now it is clear that the cub was actually a male," he said.

Zoo in-charge Uttam Yadav said the forest department handed over a seven to eight month old male leopard cub to the zoo on Tuesday.

"The animal has become very weak and has a paralytic effect in the rear legs," he said, adding that the movement of the baby leopard is very little.

The forest department had earlier rescued the cub, which was found wandering in the forest area with injuries on its hind legs, after getting separated from its mother in Burhanpur district. The animal was brought to the zoo here for treatment on December 1, an official said.

Forest staffers had kept the cub inside a cage installed in a vehicle parked on the zoo premises on the night of December 1 and left the place after that. However, the next morning, when the zoo staff went to the cage to shift the cub, they found that the mesh of the cage had been broken and the animal was nowhere, zoo in-charge Uttam Yadav had said earlier.

