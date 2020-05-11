Indore: Ola Driver Steps Up, Provides Emergency Rides To Non COVID Patients Amid Lockdown

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown, an ola driver in Indore has stepped up to help citizens in need. Anil Yadav, an Ola Emergency driver-partner is providing free rides to ferry Indori citizens who need urgent transportation to the hospital.

A resident of Chhota Bangarda, Indore, Anil who has been associated with Ola for over 3 years, is now driving Ola Emergency - a service provided to the riders to facilitate trips to the hospitals for non- COVID related ailments amidst the lockdown.

Apart from providing emergency rides, he has also pledged to provide free services to people in urgent need in order to facilitate medical aid to them. Realizing the helplessness of the citizens during these tough times, Anil also helps them procure medication and fulfils other essential medical needs.

Anil has over 10 family members back at home who constantly worry for him when he steps out, however, he says that the acknowledgement of the passengers towards his service makes him proud and is the biggest motivation behind his efforts.

On his part, Anil is strictly following health guidelines by wearing masks, gloves and sanitizing his car on a regular basis. Anil has proved to be Indore’s very own samaritan who deserves a tip on the hat.

