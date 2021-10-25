Indore Police Arrests Gym Owner Disguised As Woman For Stealing Bikes, Recovers 5 Vehicles

A gym owner was arrested by the Indore Police for stealing bikes from the parking lot of his own gym disguised as a woman. The Police informed that Abhishek Pawar who earlier held the title of Mr Indore is the accused and has committed crimes dressing as a woman. More details are awaited as investigation is still underway.

Pradeep Yadav, Sub-Inspector, Juni Police Station, said, “Accused was facing financial crunch as his business was not making profits,” added Yadav. The arrest took place after the accused was identified on the CCTV footage. Police arrested Abhishek Pawar and recovered five vehicles".

He further provided the details and said that the accused was identified and arrested as he was caught on the CCTV footage while stealing a bike. While more one named Chandan Yadav has been arrested who had visited the gym and bought one of the bikes.

Four men arrested in Indore at Garba dance event

Activists of the Bajrang Dal objected to the presence of Muslim men at a Garba dance event organized at a private college in Indore. Following this, four young Muslim men were arrested under section 151 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences) on October 12. When questioned on their presence in the event, their family members informed that they are studying at the same college and were volunteering during the event.

A district official informed PTI that the Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Parag Jain ordered the release of the young Muslim men named Adnan Shah, Mohammad Umar, Abdul Qadir and Syed Saqib after they furnished bonds of Rs 50,000 each.

According to eyewitnesses' statements, the Bajrang Dal activists had created a ruckus objecting to the presence of Muslim community members at the event. Due to this clash, the police had to arrest the four young men.

The police informed that Tarun Devda, Bajrang Dal's local coordinator said in a complaint filed with Gandhi Nagar police station that the district administration had approved to organize the event with 800 people only but it turned into a commercial function by selling tickets to 2,000 to 3,000 people.

According to Devda's complaint, a case was registered against Akshay Tiwari, a member of the college management, under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

(With ANI input)

(Image: PTI)