Indore Child Whose Egg-cart Was Overturned By Civic Officers Gets Rs 10,000 From Digvijaya

Locals and politicians came to the rescue of a 13-year-old egg seller whose cart was allegedly overturned by Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) workers on July 22. In a video that went viral on Thursday showed young Paras Raikwar with grandfather his father yelling at the IMC workers after they overturned their cart smashing four cartons of eggs on the floor. Eggs worth Rs 8,000 were broken and the incident left the boy in tears.

Civic officials in Indore allegedly overturned egg cart of a small boy. The officials had warned that the egg cart would be seized if he did not leave the spot @ChouhanShivraj @OfficeOfKNath @INCIndia @INCMP @GargiRawat @RajputAditi @ndtvindia @ndtv pic.twitter.com/PnuqeLrbJh — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) July 23, 2020

Locals, politicians provide financial assistance

Locals as well as leaders from BJP and Congress criticised the IMC workers and offered helped to the minor vendor whose only means of income was severely affected due to the incident. Paras’ grandfather Chandrashekhar Raiwarkar said that senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh assured to take care of his education and sent Rs 10,000 as compensation.

He also said that BJP MLA Ramesh Mendola gave the boy a bicycle, four pairs of clothes and Rs 2,500. The leader also assured to provide a house to the family under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Indore Press Club president Arvind Tiwari and others helped him by providing monetary assistance.

Bribe allegation on IMS workers

The incident took place on Wednesday at Piplyahana square in the city where the administration has implemented the "left-right" rule for the staggered opening of shops amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The action taken against the minor vendor by IMC workers was part of the civic body's drive of seizing the roadside hawkers' handcarts amid the pandemic. However, it is also alleged that the IMC workers overturned their cart after the vendor refused to give Rs 100 bribe.

After the video went viral, the IMC officials were criticised for their "insensitive" attitude. Following strong objections by the public and some leaders from BJP and Congress, the IMC has stopped its ongoing drive of seizing handcarts.

As per the COVID-19 protocols, those selling goods on handcarts are not allowed to halt at one place to avoid crowding. Such vendors were asked to sell their products by moving to places in residential areas to do their business.

