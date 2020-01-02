Indore The Cleanest City In Centre’s Swachh Survekshan League For The Fourth Time

According to Centre’s Swachh Survekshan League 2020 rankings, Madhya Pradesh's Indore ranked number one for the fourth time in a row as the cleanest city in India. As per the data released by Swachh Survekshan League, Kolkata performed the worst in the ratings considering the cities with a population of more than 1 million. On the other hand, the financial capital of India, Mumbai made it to the top 10 of the list.

Other cities that ranked in the list

The ranks according to which the cities are divided fall into two categories namely, cities with a population of 1,00,000 and above (with two sub-categories, i.e. 100,000-1 million and 1 million and above) and cities with a population of less than 1,00,000. MP's capital Bhopal stood second in first-quarter results (April to June) of the category that displayed the cities having a population of more than 10 lakh (one million). Furthermore, in the same category, Bhopal was replaced by Rajkot in the second-quarter results (July-September).

Additionally, in the second quarter, Vodara was ranked fourth, followed by Bhopal, Ahmedabad, Nashik, Greater Mumbai, Allahabad and Lucknow. Amongst the cantonment boards, Delhi Cantt stood first while the second and third positions were grabbed by Jhansi Cantonment board and Jalandhar Cantonment Board respectively. The worst performer among the other cantonment boards was Secunderabad.

The final day of the decade has brought some good news. Our collective efforts towards #SwachhMumbai have been rewarded strongly as we gained 8th rank in the #SwachhSurvekshan2020 league Q2 ranking. Let's help Mumbai win, by representing it with pride! #MumbaiVijayiAamhiVijayi pic.twitter.com/hmymPnfDOb — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) December 31, 2019

