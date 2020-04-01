Indore Reports 19 More Cases Of COVID-19, Tally In City Rises To 63

Indore reported 19 more COVID-19 positive cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the city to 63, Dr Praveen Jadiya Chief Medical Health Officer informed.

"19 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of cases in Indore to 63. Most of the new cases are contacts of infected people," he said.

So far, Indore, an industrial hub, has recorded 44 cases, followed by Jabalpur (eight), Ujjain (six), Bhopal(four) and Shivpuri and Gwalior (two each). The total number of patients includes five persons who died (three from Indore and two from Ujjain), Dr Praveen Jadiya said.

He added that as many as 600 people have been kept under quarantine in the city. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh now stands at 85. Besides, there have been five casualties in the State due to the disease. Reflecting an increase of 240 new infections, the total number of coronavirus cases in India stood at 1,637 on Wednesday.

READ | COVID-19: Elderly Woman Donates Pension Money To MP Govt

Recent cases of COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh

The new Coronavirus patient who was detected in Bhopal was a 25-year-old man with travel history to London, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Sudhir Deharia said. He arrived in Mumbai from London and travelled to Delhi before reaching Indore, Deharia said.

He was quarantined by the authorities when he arrived in Indore, but he fled from there and went to Bhopal where he was admitted to a hospital on Monday. After his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to the AIIMS here where he tested positive for coronavirus, Deharia said.

READ | 20 New COVID-19 Cases In MP; Tally Jumps To 86

Another person, who was brought from Neemuch to Bhopal in an ambulance and admitted to AIIMS on Monday night, died, the official said. But his test report came out negative for the virus, said Bhopal district collector Tarun Pithode.

On Monday night, a 49-year-old woman coronavirus patient died in Indore, taking the number of deaths in Madhya Pradesh due to COVID-19 to five.

The Bhopal district administration has divided the city into four zones in a bid to implement the lockdown effectively. No vehicle would be allowed to go from one zone to another. Private four-wheelers, except those engaged in essential services, would not be allowed on roads, a district administration official said.

READ | 82 People From MP Who Attended Nizamuddin Meet Identified

READ | 17 New COVID-19 Cases In Indore; MP Tally Jumps To 66

(With inputs from agencies)