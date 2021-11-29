In a saddening incident, a woman police sub-inspector in Madhya Pradesh's Indore was seen consoling an abandoned old woman on Sunday. The old woman, forced out of the house by her children, was met by sub-inspector Anila Parashar. The sub-inspector, who visits railway stations and other public places as part of a blanket distribution initiative consoled the old woman who broke down while narrating her ordeal.

Anila Parashar provides blankets to needy people sleeping in the streets of Indore, Madhya Pradesh to protect them from the cold. The sub-Inspector has been carrying on her ‘Thand Ke Sipahi’ initiative for some time now. On Sunday, the cop met an old woman during one such distribution drive. In a video shared by ANI, the old woman was seen breaking down while asked about her family. The compassionate cop was then seen providing the abandoned woman with a blanket and consoling her.

In 2019, while patrolling I saw a woman dying due to no accommodation, blanket. Since then it's been 3 years of this blanket distribution drive. Today we have the support of NGOs as well. We try to distribute it all across Indore to the needy and old: SI Anila Parashar (28.11) pic.twitter.com/7v8idxMML6 — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2021

Cop consoles abandoned woman

According to the elderly woman, she was evicted by her family. She lost her way and did not know where to go. Anila Parashar promised her aid and consoled the aged woman. The police officer also said that they are trying to persuade families to take such abandoned people back. Following the incident, the cop also informed that she started the noble initiative following a tragic incident involving an aged woman.

Speaking to ANI, about the origin of the initiative, Parashar said, “In 2019, while patrolling I saw a woman dying due to no accommodation, blanket. After that, I started this blanket distribution drive and it has been three years since I am doing this. As part of this initiative, we try that no needy or old person is left without a blanket,” she said. Anila said that over 8,000 blankets were distributed last year as a part of this initiative and informed that the campaign has received great support from people.

This is not the first time, Anila Parashar has been found doing noble acts. Back in 2018, the sub-inspector made headlines after she rescued a baby from a pile of garbage and was seen breastfeeding the abandoned child. Speaking to ANI, Parashar had said, "I was posted as sub-inspector at police station Kishenganj. On August 2, 2018, I got a call from dial 100 that an infant was found inside a dustbin. When I reached there, I picked her up. She was a two-day-old baby. Her throat was red due to crying as she was hungry. I took her to a hospital but the infant was crying a lot. Then I started breastfeeding the infant," she said. "Later doctor arrived and told me that it was necessary to feed her otherwise the infant would have died." Parashar was conferred with the Iconic Personality Award following her act and was lauded by many for the act.

