Inebriated Woman Thrown Out Of Car In Delhi Near Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

The national capital, which is known for its 'unsafe' city tag, has been battling the prime issue of woman's safety on its street for long. On Monday evening, a woman in an inebriated state was allegedly thrown off a vehicle at around 8:00 pm near Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium. A passersby noticed the woman lying on the road in a drunken state, some parts of her clothes were missing. After an alert was made, police officials rushed to the spot.

On Tuesday, the Delhi Police gave an official clarification on what might have happened on the evening of July 17 with the victim. The police so far have ruled out the possibility of gang rape. However, the they have apprehended a person named Vinod Kumar (60) who was with the woman on the night of the incident. Vinod Kumar is an ambulance driver by profession.



The woman who stays at Amar Colony in South Delhi as per Delhi Police was heavily drunk on the night of ther incident. The police is investigating the realtionship between the woman and Vinod Kumar or whether she was pjysically assualted before being thrown on the streets.

"There is no case of gangrape. We have apprehended a person who gave us vital detail of why the woman was left in an unconscious state. The woman is getting counselled. Further action will be taken following the counselling and recording of the statement of the victim," said Chandan Chaudhary, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Delhi Police.