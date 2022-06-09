Infant Baboon's Head Gets Stuck In A Vessel For 7 Hours, Gets Treated After Being Rescued

An incident from Chandrapur district in Maharashtra has gained traction on the internet, where a head of a baby baboon got stuck into a water vessel. The baby suffered for hours although its mother kept trying to pull the head out of the water vessel. However, the baby was safely rescued by the forest department and was released with its mother.

A baby baboon got its head stuck into a vessel while it was trying to drink water from the vessel. Moreover, as it got its head stuck, it was not able to eat or drink anything, which ultimately led to chaos among other baboons in the city. The mother baboon struggled for around seven hours and wandered from place to place in search of a solution. Meanwhile, the struggling pair caught the attention of the people in the city and informed the Forest Department about the situation.

Baby Baboon's rescue operation

After the forest department reached the spot, it became a big challenge for them to hold the baby away from its mother. Despite arranging cage and food items to distract a group of baboons, the Forest Department failed to hold the baby away from them. After trying out different ways, the situation did not come under control. So the rescue team from Tadoba Tiger Reserve and Kothari Forest Department was called.

The rescue team then planned the strategy and was able to hold the baby. After struggling for hours, the team was successfully able to take the head of the baby baboon out of the vessel. Further, the baby baboon was taken for preliminary health examination, and was discovered that it had suffered minor injuries. The baby was then taken for the treatment and after getting cured, it was released with its mother. The department was lauded for the successful rescue and saving the life of the baby baboon.

