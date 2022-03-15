Infant dies after accidentally consuming rat poison

Kozhikode (Ker), Mar 15 (PTI) A two-and-a-half year old boy died in Kozhikode district of Kerala on Tuesday after accidentally consuming rat poison.

Confirming the death, sources in MIMS Hospital here said the boy, Rasinsha, son of Ansar and Suhaila of Chettipadi in Parappanangadi in Malappuram district, died as a result of consuming poison.

Sources said the child, while playing inside the house a few days ago, had come in contact with a container which had contained rat poison.

The boy was rushed to a hospital in Kottakkal and was later brought to MIMS Hospital on Monday.

However, the hospital authorities could not save the infant who died on Tuesday morning. PTI COR HMP SS SS

