Infighting Breaks Out In Mumbai Youth Congress Over Key Appointment; Working Prez Resigns

The rift in the Congress party spilt over to Mumbai Youth Congress as working president Suraj Thakur resigned from his post. This comes after Bandra East MLA Zeeshan Siddique was named the president of the youth wing. On Wednesday, Thakur addressed a letter to Rahul Gandhi in which he recalled his 14-year-long journey with the party and expressed his disappointment for being sidelined.

Thakur wrote, "I am a bit disappointed because my hard work and dedication has been sidelined and other things have been considered other than my hard work, so the resignation is just because of the self-respect and fight of the workers and thousands and lakhs of Congress members who come from a middle-class background. I was, am and always will be the Congress worker and a loyal soldier of you because you are my inspiration and I have learnt the zeal and being warrior from you". He continued, "But the recent decision has disappointed me a lot and I am totally uncomfortable working with the non-political and inexperienced person in the key organization of Congress."

BJP also took a dig at the infighting within the Mumbai unit of the Congress party. Taking to Twitter, BJP's Priti Gandhi stated, "Congress leader Suraj Thakur has resigned from his post of working president of Mumbai Youth Congress because he believes an "incapable dynast", Zeeshan Siddiqui was chosen over him as President. Ironically, he was addressing his grievance with another incapable dynast!"

Infighting in Congress

Thakur's resignation comes just a few weeks after infighting in the Maharashtra Congress unit came to the fore over Nana Patole's role. Indicating Congress' growing discomfort in MVA, the Sakoli MLA has repeatedly asserted in the last few months that his party will win a majority on its own in the next Assembly election. Stressing that many are miffed over the Sonia Gandhi-led party's "growing influence" in the state, the Maharashtra Congress chief has also claimed CM Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar are tracking his moves.

As many MVA leaders were reportedly angry at Patole's remarks, Maharashtra Congress in-charge HK Patil, PWD Minister Ashok Chavan and Revenue Minister Ashok Chavan assured NCP supremo Sharad Pawar that these statements won't be repeated. When Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi summoned the Maharashtra Congress chief and other leaders to Delhi for a meeting on August 20, speculation was rife that he will be replaced. While he managed to retain his post, Patole was reportedly asked to refrain from making any controversial remarks affecting the MVA.

(Image credit: Facebook/PTI)