WATCH: Indian Navy Helicopter Showers Flowers On Health Workers Of INHS Asvini In Mumbai

In a significant display of gratitude to all frontline workers fighting Covid-19 pandemic, on Sunday, an Indian Navy helicopter showered flowers on the staff of Indian Navy’s INHS Asvini in Mumbai. Similarly, Indian Air Force's Su-30 aircraft flypast in Mumbai's Marine Drive to express gratitude towards medical professionals and all frontline workers.

#WATCH IAF's Su-30 aircraft flypast in Mumbai to express gratitude towards medical professionals and all frontline workers in fighting COVID19 pic.twitter.com/aQcX1ypKbs — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

INS Jalashwa in the Bay of Bengal saluted the Corona warriors including doctors, nurses, other health workers, sanitation staff and police personnel fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic. Indian Naval Ship Jalashwa is also one of the warships being readied for the evacuation of Indian citizens from Gulf countries.

INS Jalashwa in the Bay of Bengal saluting the #CoronaWarriors including doctors, nurses, other health workers, sanitation staff and police personnel fighting against the COVID19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/OslZSCuATS — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

'Military bands will play patriotic tunes'

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on Friday announced that the three services will carry out a series of activities to thank the "Corona Warriors". Military bands will play "patriotic tunes" outside various civil hospitals treating Coronavirus patients to express gratitude to doctors, nurses and paramedics, according to the Ministry of Defence.

Separately, Indian Navy helicopters would shower petals on hospitals treating coronavirus patients at Mumbai, Goa, Kochi and Vizag between 10 AM and 10:30 AM.

Navy officials said the Western Naval Command will illuminate five naval ships from 7:30 PM to 11:59 PM off Gateway of India in Mumbai. They would display banners like "India Salutes Corona Warriors" and will sound the siren of the ships and fire flares at 7:30 PM at anchorage. Additionally, the Naval air stations at Goa would organise a human chain on the runway to honour the 'corona warriors'.

Gen Rawat's announcement about the special activities came shortly before the Union Home Ministry said the current spell of the lockdown will be extended by another two weeks from Monday. The lockdown came into force on March 25 and was to end on April 14. It was first extended till May 3.

(With agency inputs)