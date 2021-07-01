Injured Trekker Recused By ITBP Personnel In A Life Saving Operation Of 48 Hrs

On Wednesday, June 30, personnel of 19th Battalion Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) rescued an injured trekker from 18,570 feet on the Shrikhand Mahadev route in Himachal Pradesh. In this life-saving operation, the ITBP personnel carried the injured trekker down the risky high altitude on a stretcher.

The trekker was carried by the personnel on foot all along the 18 km from Sarkand top of Shrikhand Mahadev trek to nearest road head Fancha. He was later handed over to the civil administration.

सुरक्षा व सेवा

शौर्य, दृढ़ता, कर्मनिष्ठा#Himveers of 19th Battalion ITBP Sarhan rescued an injured trekker from 18,570 feet on Shrikhand Mahadev route in Himachal Pradesh in 48 hrs of efforts on a risky high altitude point carrying him along 18 Kilometres on foot on a stretcher pic.twitter.com/hUsKx25q2O — ITBP (@ITBP_official) June 30, 2021

ITBP said, "The entire route was full of altitude hazard challenges in which the jawans rescued the trapped trekker in a highly professional manner. The mountaineers of the 19th Battalion ITBP have brought the injured safely after carrying him for more than 18 km on a stretcher and reached the destination road this afternoon at 3 pm".

ITBP's rescue operations

In February, ITBP collaborated with the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and Uttarakhand police to distribute food packets in Lata and Raini villages.

Director-general of the ITBP Manoj Rawat said, "Dropping of food supply underway in Lata and Raini villages. We are helping to take it further from there. Teams of the Indian Army, NDRF, ITBP, and State Police are working in collaboration".

Rawat had also informed that there are heavy deployments of ITBP soldiers near Malari and Ghansali which happen to be close to the India-China border.

In 2019, a team of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) with the help of the Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter recused four missing trekkers in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district. But, one trekker, Jevaasheesh Mehtu from Kolkata faced difficulties in breathing at a high altitude and died, while others were injured.

Officials said that there were two teams, seven trekkers from Rohru in Shimla and four from Uttarakhand. The seven-member team were trekking towards Barua Pass through the Janglik area, while the four-member team from Uttarakhand were stuck at Rupin Pass.

ITBP constable recruitment 2021

Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) had announced that the Constable post's application registration is open for eligible candidates. The registration process will begin on July 5 and will end on September 2, 2021.

To apply online, visit the official site of ITBP on recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

(Image credit: @ITBP_OFFICIAL/TWITTER)