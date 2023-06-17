Innocent Food Delivery Agent Thrashed After Minor's False Complaint. Here's What Happened

A 30-year-old food delivery agent was beaten up by angry residents of an apartment in Karnataka’s Bengaluru, after a 8-year-old girl alleged that he forcibly tried to take her to the terrace of the building. The footages of the surveillance cameras installed at the premises later revealed that the girl was lying. The incident took place on June 12 under the limits of Electronic City police station. The delivery agent, who is a native of Assam, didn’t file any complaint against the girl or the residents.

What happened at the Electronic City apartment?

"The parents of the child told us that they had gone to drop one of their kids to the school, while their daughter was at home and was playing on the terrace. When the parents returned home they found their child missing,” the police informed.

"The parents got panicked. They immediately started searching for their daughter and neighbours too joined them. She was then found on the terrace. When the parents questioned their daughter, she got afraid of being scolded by her parents and to avoid that, she lied that someone grabbed her hand and tried to take her to the terrace. All the delivery agents in the complex at the time were asked to gather and the girl was asked if she could identify the accused. She then pointed out at the delivery boy, who had come to deliver groceries in the area. The angry parents and the residents of the apartment locked him in a room and beat him up believing that he tried to molest the minor," the police shared.

Based on the information received, a police team reached the spot and checked the CCTV footage to ascertain the truth behind the allegation. It was found in the CCTV footage that the child was telling a lie and the delivery agent didn’t misbehave. Contrary to what she claimed, she had gone to the terrace alone.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma reacted

Meanwhile, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted about the incident and requested the CM of Karnataka to ensure adequate protection and justice to the food delivery agent accused by the girl. He wrote, “The acute harassment & trauma being faced by a delivery agent from Assam over fake charges, is extremely disturbing. I request the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Karnataka to kindly ensure that adequate protection and justice is delivered to the said individual.”

The acute harassment & trauma being faced by a delivery agent from Assam over fake charges, is extremely disturbing.



I request the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Karnataka to kindly ensure that adequate protection and justice is delivered to the said individual.@CMofKarnataka pic.twitter.com/ROgKvxS77R — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 16, 2023

On the other hand, neither the parents nor the food delivery boy responded to Republic when we tried to reach out to them.