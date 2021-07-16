Intern Doctors At Ahmedabad Lament Non-payment Of COVID Allowance

Intern doctors at Ahmedabad's Sola Civil Hospital on Thursday called a strike over the non-payment of COVID-19 allowance. According to the students, the state government had in April announced that intern doctors of government and GMERS-run medical colleges will get Rs 5,000 as monthly Covid allowance over and above their stipend for March till June for COVID-19 duty.

Students lament government promise, blame government inactivity

While speaking to ANI, an intern at the hospital Rutvij Kanani lamented the issue while claiming that the Gujarat government had promised a sum of money as COVID allowance over and above their stipend but they never received it. "During the peak of the second COVID wave, the Gujarat government had announced Rs 5000 as COVID allowance and above their stipend for March till June for COVID duty. We have not received it yet, Hence, we decide to go on a strike over the pending COVID allowance. Other intern doctors will also join the strike if the demands are not met. We hope that the authorities take serious action on the matter at the earliest," said Kanani.

The doctors are pursuing their internship at the medical colleges run by the Gujrat Medical Education and Research Society (GMERS) in Sola, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, and Valsad. Meanwhile, the hospital has failed to issue any official statement with regards to this yet.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister seeks intern's "concern" for patients

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat, Nitin Patel, who handles the health portfolio made it clear that the issue will be resolved soon. The Deputy Chief Minister on a cautionary note, the minister asked the agitating doctors to join their duties and show some "concern" for patients. He mentioned that an internship is a must for any medical student and that students must be grateful to the government for arranging their internship at different government health care facilities while also giving them allowances.

"Internship is a must to become a doctor and they are bound to do it even if we do not provide any allowance. Interns in private medical colleges have to loosen their pockets to pursue an internship. These intern doctors should show some concern for patients," said Patel.

Declining COVID cases

According to the state health bulletin, on July 14, Gujarat added a total of 41 fresh cases of COVID and which took its total tally to 8,24,346, while the total death toll stood at 10,074 with no fresh fatalities. At least 71 patients were discharged yesterday, taking the count of recoveries to 8,13, 583.

With inputs from ANI

IMAGE: ANI