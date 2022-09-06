Last Updated:

Investments Worth Rs 60,000 Crore Being Made In Meerut Division: UP Minister Nand Gopal Gupta

Uttar Pradesh minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' on Monday said, "Investments worth Rs 60,000 crore are being made in the Meerut Division of the state."

Nand Gopal Gupta

This amount is a major chunk of the Rs 80,000 crore worth of investments that Uttar Pradesh got during the third ground-breaking in Lucknow in June, a statement from the minister's office quoted him as saying.

Gupta was on an official visit to Gautam Buddh Nagar in the Meerut Division on Monday during which he reviewed works of the local Noida Authority, Greater Noida Authority and the Yamuna Expressway Authority.

"Out of Rs 80,224 crore investment in Ground Breaking Ceremony-3, Rs 60,000 crore is going to be invested in Meerut Division only. Therefore, the responsibility of the Meerut Division has increased and more development works should be done to increase investment in the state," Gupta said.

"The public is suffering as a result of the problems created during the previous governments. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has fixed the duty of ministers in every division of the state to ensure that the benefit of development projects reaches the last person in the queue," he said.

Nand Gopal Gupta also stressed that the role of the government officers in the local authorities is important in making the state a trillion-dollar economy, according to the statement. 

