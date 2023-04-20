Last Updated:

IPS Officer MP Gupta Takes Charge As IG Of BSF's Tripura Frontier

Senior IPS officer MP Gupta took charge as the Inspector General (IG) of BSF's Tripura Frontier, an official said on Thursday.

Press Trust Of India

Image: Twitter/@BSF_India/Representative


Gupta was given a guard of honour after he took charge on Wednesday. Later, he called on the state's Chief Secretary JK Sinha.

Gupta, an IPS officer of the 1995 batch of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, was posted as joint director of BSF Academy at Takenpur in Madhya Pradesh in his last assignment.

The Northeastern state has an 856 km border with Bangladesh. 

