IPS Officer MP Gupta Takes Charge As IG Of BSF's Tripura Frontier

Image: Twitter/@BSF_India/Representative
Senior IPS officer MP Gupta took charge as the Inspector General (IG) of BSF's Tripura Frontier, an official said on Thursday.
Gupta was given a guard of honour after he took charge on Wednesday. Later, he called on the state's Chief Secretary JK Sinha.
Gupta, an IPS officer of the 1995 batch of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, was posted as joint director of BSF Academy at Takenpur in Madhya Pradesh in his last assignment.
The Northeastern state has an 856 km border with Bangladesh.
