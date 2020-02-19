Is Sion Flyover Open For Commuters Or Is Repair Work On It Still On?

The Sion flyover made headlines recently as it became the reason of inconvenience for thousands of commuters across the city. The flyover was closed since Friday night, I,e. on February 14, 2020. However, the flyover is finally open after being shut for four days. Mumbai Police took to Twitter and confirmed that the flyover would remain shut till Tuesday early morning.

Also Read | Shut Due To Cracks, Bengal's Longest Flyover Opens To Traffic After 26 Hours

Also Read | Gujarat Government Approves 23 Flyover Projects In Current Budget Session

Finally, passengers are partially rescued from traffic congestion as one lane of the bridge has been started. The bridge will be closed yet again for four days from Thursday as repair work will continue for the next two months till 6 April. According to media reports, after completion of the first phase of Sion bridge repair, one lane has been opened for the commuters at 6 a.m today.

Considering the importance of the Sion flyover in terms of transport, only four days a week will be used to replace the bearing. The flyover connects Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai. A total of eight traffic blocks have been approved by Mumbai Transport Department for this purpose. The first block passed from February 1 to February 8. This work has been taken up on behalf of Maharashtra State Roads Development Corporation. Traffic police will take special care to prevent traffic congestion in the area under the flyover, reports said.

Work on the flyover comes after a structural audit conducted by IIT-Bombay in 2017 concluded that the Sion flyover needed some urgent repairs, according to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

Also Read | Bhopal Railway Station Foot-over-bridge Collapse Injures 6; CM Kamal Nath Issues Statement

Also Read | NGT Allows DMRC To Construct Bridge On Yamuna Flood Plains For Phase - IV Project