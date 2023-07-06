ISF MLA booked for having sex with woman on false marriage promise

Ahead of the July 8 panchayat elections in West Bengal, an FIR was registered against Indian Secular Front's lone MLA Naushad Siddique for allegedly having sex with a woman promising to marry her, police said.

The FIR was registered at Bowbazar Police Station after the woman lodged a complaint against the legislator, alleging that he had "wrongfully restrained" her at his office at B B Ganguly Street here one and half years ago, and had "sex with her" on the marriage promise, a senior officer said.

The MLA has been booked under various sections of the IPC, including wrongful confinement, rape and others, he said.

“We have taken up the investigation against Siddique based on a complaint received from a woman," the officer said.

Referring to the complaint, the policeman said the woman has also alleged that Siddique "continued a sexual relationship with her, making false promises of marriage".

“Later, when the woman pressurised him for marriage, he started avoiding her. She has also alleged that Siddique and his associates started threatening her with dire consequences,” the officer said.

Siddique represents the Bhangar assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas, which witnessed violence in the run-up to the rural polls in the state.

The police said that woman had initially lodged her complaint at New Town Police Station.

“The Bowbazar Police Station received the complaint along with a forwarding letter of DC, New Town Division, Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate,” he added.

In the run-up to the three-tier panchayat polls, 10 lives have so far been lost and several others injured, as clashes among political parties broke out across the state.