Iskcon Delhi To Remain Closed For Devotees This Janmashtami, Only Invitees Allowed

The Iskcon temple of Delhi has decided to keep its doors closed this Janmashtami, primarily to ensure social distancing which would help prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

"The International Society for Krishna Consciousness(ISKCON) has urged its devotees to stay at home, read the holy Bhagavad Geeta, sing bhajans, and celebrate the occasion at home itself," said Vrajendra Nandan Das, the Vice president of Iskcon.

"If people wish to do darshan, they can do so through online live darshans" further adds Das.

The celebrations at the temple would not have the same pomp and show like every year and only invitees shall be allowed.

"Only Gate no 4 of the temple shall remain open this year. All the other gates would remain closed. Security guards too shall be deployed to ensure social distancing and markings to have been done" further adds the Vice president of Iskcon.

Sanitiser machines and tunnel have been installed at the entry and the exit of the temple premises.

"We are expecting about 2000 to 3000 people tomorrow" further added Vice President Vrajendra Das.

Aarti and Darshan shall remain open for devotees throughout the day, however, no one shall be allowed for the Maha Abhisheka that would start at 10 pm tomorrow.

"People shall perform their darshans and shall move towards the exit directly" added VP Vrajendra Das.

The Maha blog, which is of 1001 items each year, this year it shall be only of 501 items. The devotees too would receive the prasad in sealed packets, instead of the one which also included Thandai.

"Every year, the temple authorities would bring flowers from several nations, however this year, the flowers used shall be the ones which are grown within the country" further added V N Das.

Jhanki and the Leela too shall not be a part of the celebrations this year.

"This year, just like Indian devotees, foreign devotees are not allowed to attend the celebrations in the temple.Most international devotees have returned to their places during the lockdown. Our restaurant Govinda and guesthouses too shall remain closed during the period" further added the Vice President of Iskcon.

