COVID-19: Isolation Wards Developed Within Housing Society Amid Dearth Of Beds In Delhi

As the cases of Coronavirus spike in the national capital, residents of Atam Vallabh Society of Sector 13 Rohini have developed a six-bedded isolation ward for the residents of the society itself. BJP leader and former president of Delhi BJP Vijender Gupta today inaugurated the facility.

"We have observed that due to home isolation other members of the family also get infected of Corona so looking at the scare, isolation centers are being developed at different parts of Rohini and till now we have developed around 7 isolation centers. This 6 bedded isolation center has been developed by the management of the society and it's the biggest example of public participation. All facilities have been provided here including kitchen, washroom and a seperate room for doctor" Said Vijender Gupta

"Such facilities are being created as an add on to the initiative and not to counter what the government is doing. Its 100 percent funded by the society" added Gupta.

Residents of Atam Vallabh said that this isolation center is going to benefit every single resident and will help during the time of emergency as all necessary arrangements have been made

"This is a six bedded isolation ward which has been created by us with our own expenses, residents of society have contributed money for the welfare of residents of society only. If one gets infected of deadly disease he/she can come and get isolated here instead of taking rounds of Hospital. Moreover beds are not available in Hospitals" said Satya Prakash, resident of Atam Vallabh society

In six bedded isolation ward residents have made proper arrangements which include oxygen cylinders, a pair of slippers, towel, sanitiser among other essential commodities.

"Looking at the problems people face due to lack of vital monitoring machines, we have made necessary arrangements. We have also made sure that those who would need Oxygen cylinders are provided so. A seperate room has been dedicated for the doctor here in this ward. We have made arrangements for Ayurvedic medicines here according to the guidelines of ayush ministry" said Rahul Singh, Another resident of the society

