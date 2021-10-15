Last Updated:

Israel Envoy Kobbi Shoshani Participates In RSS' Vijaya Dashami Event, See Pictures

Kobbi Shoshani, Consulate General of Israel, Mumbai, attended the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) Vijaya Dashami celebrations in Nagpur.

Apoorva Kaul
RSS Vijaya Dashami celebrations
1/8
Image: Twitter/@RSSorg

Kobbi Shoshani, Consulate General of Israel, Mumbai, participated in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) Vijaya Dashami celebrations as a guest. 

RSS Vijaya Dashami celebrations
2/8
Image: Twitter/@RSSorg

Kobbi Shoshani attended the Vijaya Dashami event along with prominent Indian leaders like Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. 

RSS Vijaya Dashami celebrations
3/8
Image: Twitter/@israelinMumbai

The Israeli Envoy Kobbi Shoshani participated in the RSS' Vijaya Dashami celebrations at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur. 

RSS Vijaya Dashami celebrations
4/8
Image: ANI/Twitter

After attending the event, Israel diplomat Kobbi Shoshani met the Minister of Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari and Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. 

RSS Vijaya Dashami celebrations
5/8
Image: Twitter/@israelinMumbai

Before commencing his address, Bhagwat performed 'Shastra Puja' during Vijaya Dashami celebrations in Nagpur (ANI). 

RSS Vijaya Dashami celebrations
6/8
Image: Twitter/@israelinMumbai

Members of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) participating in the Vijaya Dashami celebrations in Nagpur. 

RSS Vijaya Dashami celebrations
7/8
Image: Twitter/@israelinMumbai

During the meeting, Kobbi Shoshani, Nitin Gadkari and Devendra Fadnavis discussed growing partnership between India and Israel, Israel in Mumbai informed in a tweet. 

RSS Vijaya Dashami celebrations
8/8
Image: Twitter/@RSSorg

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat addressing the annual Vijaya Dashami celebrations at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur. 

