Israel Envoy Kobbi Shoshani Participates In RSS' Vijaya Dashami Event, See Pictures

Kobbi Shoshani, Consulate General of Israel, Mumbai, participated in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) Vijaya Dashami celebrations as a guest.
Before commencing his address, Bhagwat performed 'Shastra Puja' during Vijaya Dashami celebrations in Nagpur (ANI).
Members of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) participating in the Vijaya Dashami celebrations in Nagpur.
During the meeting, Kobbi Shoshani, Nitin Gadkari and Devendra Fadnavis discussed growing partnership between India and Israel, Israel in Mumbai informed in a tweet.