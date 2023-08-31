ISRO Scientist Faces Road Rage Attack In Bengaluru, Incident Caught On Dashcam

A scientist associated with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was allegedly subjected to a road rage attack while on his way to the office on August 29 at 9:03 AM. The victim, identified as Aashish Lamba, recounted the incident on his social media account, sparking outrage and demands for action against the perpetrator.

The incident occurred near the newly constructed HAL underpass on Old Airport Road in Bengaluru. Lamba's dashcam captured the entire sequence of events. The individual was riding without a helmet on his scooter and made an abrupt cut in front of his car. In response, Lamba was forced to apply the brakes to avoid a collision.

A confrontation followed. Lamba said in his post, "He came to our car and started fighting. He kicked my car two times and fled. Kindly please do the needful." The scooter rider halted in front of Lamba's vehicle, and the situation escalated when the rider began hurling verbal abuses at Lamba. In a fit of rage, the assailant proceeded to kick the car's tires, causing visible damage. Lamba expressed that he felt threatened during the confrontation.

@blrcitytraffic @CPBlr @BlrCityPolice Yesterday during going to ISRO office,Near to newly constructed HAL underpass, a person on scooty (KA03KM8826) without helmet was driving recklessly and coming in front of our car suddenly and so We had to apply sudden brake. pic.twitter.com/xwDyEy2peA — Aashish Lamba (@lambashish) August 30, 2023

The Bengaluru City Police, taking notice of the incident, assured the public that necessary actions would be taken against the aggressor. Responding to Lamba's post on social media, the police stated that the incident had been duly noted, and the relevant officer had been informed. They further requested Lamba's contact details for communication in connection with the case.

The incident has triggered strong reactions on social media, with netizens expressing their support for Lamba and demanding immediate and stringent action against the person responsible for the attack. Many users have emphasised the need for improved road safety and discipline among all road users.