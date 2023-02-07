IT Department Raids Residence Of JD(U) MLC Radhacharan Seth And His Close Aide In Bihar

The Income Tax department on February 7 raided the residence of JD(U) MLC Radhacharan Seth and his close aide in Patna and Arrah.

Bihar | Raid by a central agency underway on the premises of JD(U) MLC Radhacharan Seth and his close aide in Patna and Arrah.



The sudden raid

The Income Tax department unexpectedly visited Seth's residence and raided his hotel, place of business, and other locations across the nation.

As multiple teams of Income Tax agents invaded his home and other locations, they placed the jawans under guard.

During this, the officers of the Income Tax Department also banned the movement of all the people in these places.

