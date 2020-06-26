ITBP Ready With Medical Support Staff In World's Largest COVID Care Centre At New Delhi

ITBP provided fully operational medical teams to COVID Care Centre, Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur, South Delhi on Friday. Sh SS Deswal, DG ITBP on Friday met the ITBP teams of healthcare professionals and other supporting staff and congratulated them for the professional preparedness of the team in a short notice. He also inspected the preparedness of ITBP medical teams. He was briefed by the officials about the readiness.

'Force is ready with the team of doctors'

Talking to the ITBP personnel at the spot, Sh Deswal said that the Force is ready with the team of doctors to provide full support to the Centre. He said that the ITBP is always ready to assist the authorities with full support in COVID care arrangements. The required team of Doctors and other medical staff, support and security staff as sought, has been provided to the Centre.

Indo Tibetan border police (ITBP) was tasked by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to provide the medical staff and support to the COVID Care Centre at Radha Soami Beas Chattarpur, New Delhi as a Nodal Agency to operate it. The Delhi government has been providing all administrative support while the Radha Soami Beas Chattarpur has been providing the campus, other housing and other infrastructure and other assistance including food.

The total bed capacity at the centre may go to more than 10,200 which will be the largest COVID-19 care facility set in India so far. It is also the largest such facility envisaged worldwide.

More than 1000 doctors, nurses and paramedic staff of ITBP and other CAPFs and 1000 more paramedical, assistant and security staff have been deployed at the facility to operate it smoothly.

The centre will have two segments- COVID Care Centre (CCC), where asymptomatic positive cases will be treated, and Dedicated COVID Health Care (DCHC). The CCC will have 90 percent beds while DCHC will have 10 percent beds. The DCHC will treat the cases which are symptomatic and will have an oxygen support system. More than 75 ambulances will be deployed at the Centre.

The ITBP was chosen to operate the facility in view of its immense experience in the fight against Coronavirus since its outbreak in the country. It has run the largest 1,000 bedded Quarantine Facility in Chhawla, New Delhi followed by successfully treating the CAPF personnel and families at its Referral Hospital.

Sh SS Deswal with a team of officials had visited the Radha Soami Centre, Chhatarpur earlier also for preparations and other coordination. A dedicated detachment of ITBP has also been deployed around the COVID Centre for foolproof security.