Ivory Coast National Arrested For Duping Rs 25 Lakh In Pretext Of Doubling Indian Currency

An Ivory Coast National, Zon Guey Rostand, on Monday, was apprehended by the sleuths of the Special Operations Team (SOT) in the Lal Bahadur Nagar zone, for cheating on the pretext of doubling the Indian currency. The Police seized duplicate Indian currency notes worth Rs.10 Lakhs, a cell phone, a photocopy of an Indian e-Visa of Zon Guey Rostand and other material from him.

Police said that the accused wanted to earn easy money and decided to cheat the innocent business realtors by giving false promises that he will double the Indian currency notes. The accused, Zon Guey Rostand used to demonstrate tricks to fool innocent people into believing his scheme. To make his claim believable, Rostand already hid two five hundred Indian currency in his left hand and then ask the victim to give him an original note.

He then keeps the given currency in between two white papers by applying iodine and chemical powders and putting them in an envelope and waiting for a while. He later dips the original 500 note into the water for ‘cleaning’. Diverting the attention of the victims, he replaces the one note with two 500 currency he already had.

After the victim finally falls for his tricks and handovers huge amounts to him he replaces the amount with fake currency and white paper into a plastic can containing atta and bundles of duplicate Indian currency notes wrapped with cover and divert the attention of the victim by applying the chemicals and powder and exchanging the original note bundles, by keeping it in can and take-outs duplicate Indian currency note bundles placed before the victim.



He instructs them to open it after a few hours and leaves with all his equipment but as soon as they open it, they only find white paper and duplicate currencies in the bags.



Zon Guey Rostand and his associate cheated Rs. 25 lakhs last month and absconded from the place. He got arrested by LB Nagar police when he tried to cheat another innocent victim.