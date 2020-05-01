J&K: 4 Districts In Srinagar Declared Red Zones By MHA, 12 Under Orange Zone

Four districts in Srinagar were declared as COVID-19 red zones in Jammu and Kashmir by Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday while 12 other districts were confirmed as Orange Zones and rest of the 04 as Green Zones.

According to an order issued by the Ministry, Srinagar, Anantnag and Shopian southern districts and Bandipora of north have been declared as red zones.

Most of the cases have been reported from these four districts and they have been classified as Green Zones which include Pulwama (South Kashmir), Kishtwar, Doda and Poonch (Jammu region). On Thursday, the Center had asked all the States and Union Territories to delineate the districts as per laid down criteria and implement the restrictions accordingly in the areas, post the May 3 scenario. Till May 01, the number of coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 639 as 25 more people tested positive for the infection in the union territory, officials said.

A total of 31 COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease, outnumbering fresh cases for the first time, they said.

The number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir dropped to 384 from 390 on Thursday, according to the officials.

While the Jammu division has only six active cases, the valley has 378. The Jammu and Kashmir Government had said that though pandemic spread rate has significantly slowed down in the UT, there was no room for complacency and the situation demands extra watchfulness.

“We continue to have a number of red zones and we need to be ever alert and watchful. Premature exuberance or celebration can cost us very dear”, Principal Secretary, Planning, Development & Monitoring and Information, Rohit Kansal, who is also the J&K Government Spokesperson said.

He further said the government will further strengthen the surveillance system and procedure. “We are conducting a 100% Health Audit for the entire J&K using Swasthya Nidhi App. and the process is likely to be completed within next few weeks. We are strongly encouraging the use of Aarogya Setu App. and so far, more than 8 lakh users have installed the App in the UT”, he informed.

